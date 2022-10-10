Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target to 170.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 180.00 to 170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.18. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.