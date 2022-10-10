Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

