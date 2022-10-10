Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $21.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.63 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.