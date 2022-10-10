DexGame Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (DXGM)

DexGame (DXGM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, DexGame has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One DexGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. DexGame has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $511,811.00 worth of DexGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DexGame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DexGame Token Profile

DexGame was first traded on July 15th, 2020. DexGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,492,011 tokens. The official website for DexGame is dexgame.io. DexGame’s official Twitter account is @dexgame_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DexGame is https://reddit.com/r/dexgame.

DexGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DexGame (DXGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DexGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DexGame is 0.0286035 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $284,299.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexgame.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DexGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DexGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.