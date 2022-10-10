DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

