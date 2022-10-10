DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

