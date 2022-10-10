DGS Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Oppenheimer worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 368.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 63,307 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

OPY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.