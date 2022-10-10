DGS Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

