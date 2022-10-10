DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 147,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

