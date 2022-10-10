Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,893.00

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Diamond Boyz Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Diamond Boyz Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond Boyz Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $23,893.00 worth of Diamond Boyz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Boyz Coin alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.01605963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin Profile

Diamond Boyz Coin (CRYPTO:DBZ) is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Diamond Boyz Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diamond Boyz Coin is www.dbzcoin.com. Diamond Boyz Coin’s official Twitter account is @dbzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Boyz Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Diamond Boyz Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Boyz Coin is 0.00194037 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dbzcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Boyz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Boyz Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Boyz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Boyz Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Boyz Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.