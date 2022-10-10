Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stake Lessened by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $503.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

