Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

