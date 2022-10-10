Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

