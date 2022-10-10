Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Boosted by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,719,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,749,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,193,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,575,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,984,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 33,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,460. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

