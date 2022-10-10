Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

DFAC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.72. 28,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

