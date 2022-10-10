Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

