Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.24

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.24 and last traded at $143.24, with a volume of 4690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

