Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 243,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 599,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.