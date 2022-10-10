Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 10.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.79. 219,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,857,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 12.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $132,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

