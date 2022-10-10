Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 939,352 shares.The stock last traded at $120.57 and had previously closed at $120.72.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.45.

The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

