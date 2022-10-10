Dragon Crypto Aurum One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,189.00 (DCAU)

Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Dragon Crypto Aurum token can now be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00045361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Crypto Aurum has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Crypto Aurum has a market cap of $1.33 million and $20,189.00 worth of Dragon Crypto Aurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dragon Crypto Aurum

Dragon Crypto Aurum’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2021. Dragon Crypto Aurum’s total supply is 154,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,224 tokens. Dragon Crypto Aurum’s official website is dragoncrypto.io. Dragon Crypto Aurum’s official message board is medium.com/@dragoncryptogaming. Dragon Crypto Aurum’s official Twitter account is @drgncryptogamin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragon Crypto Aurum is https://reddit.com/r/dragoncryptogaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Crypto Aurum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Dragon Crypto Aurum has a current supply of 154,224.51 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Crypto Aurum is 9.05877226 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,244.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoncrypto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Crypto Aurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Crypto Aurum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Crypto Aurum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

