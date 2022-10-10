Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at 7.86 on Thursday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of 6.58 and a one year high of 9.10.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
