Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at 7.86 on Thursday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of 6.58 and a one year high of 9.10.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

