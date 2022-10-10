Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

