Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives $11.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPMLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $850.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

