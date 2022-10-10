E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in E2open Parent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in E2open Parent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.