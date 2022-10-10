Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.44. 24,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,639. The company has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average is $308.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.55 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

