ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €6.42 ($6.55) and last traded at €6.34 ($6.46). 28,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.31 ($6.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.13 and its 200 day moving average is €7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

