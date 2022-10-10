Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ERJ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,815. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Embraer by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Embraer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

