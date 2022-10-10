Emfo LLC Buys Shares of 8,650 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

