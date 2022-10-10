Emfo LLC Has $589,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.23. 124,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

