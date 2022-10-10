Emfo LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Emfo LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 185,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. 171,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

