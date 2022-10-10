EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head to Head Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 26.36 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -35.99 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -58.96

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMX Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88% Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EMX Royalty and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.49%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

