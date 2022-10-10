Enecuum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $333,844.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $333,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum’s launch date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 203,236,494 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@enqblockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Enecuum (ENQ) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ENQ through the process of mining. Enecuum has a current supply of 203,227,733.678. The last known price of Enecuum is 0.00969997 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $83,997.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enecuum.com/.”

