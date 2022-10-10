Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.22. Energy Vault shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Energy Vault Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,953.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 213.0% in the second quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $21,416,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,857,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

