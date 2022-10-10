Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Entegris Trading Down 6.9 %

ENTG opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. Entegris has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

