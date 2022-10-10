Erugo World Coin (EWC) Price Tops $0.90

Erugo World Coin (EWC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Erugo World Coin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Erugo World Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $220,228.00 worth of Erugo World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Erugo World Coin token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Erugo World Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Erugo World Coin Token Profile

Erugo World Coin’s genesis date was September 26th, 2021. Erugo World Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Erugo World Coin’s official Twitter account is @erugoworldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Erugo World Coin is www.erugocoin.com.

Erugo World Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Erugo World Coin (EWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Erugo World Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Erugo World Coin is 0.90453437 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $308,862.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.erugocoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Erugo World Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Erugo World Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Erugo World Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Erugo World Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Erugo World Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.