ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) is Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,092 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF accounts for 12.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.98% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $148,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIXA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.