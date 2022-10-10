Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.25. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.