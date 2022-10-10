Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is Sante Capital Fund LP’s 9th Largest Position

Sante Capital Fund LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up about 4.5% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

