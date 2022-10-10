Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

