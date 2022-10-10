FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FansTime (FTI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $173,947.40 and approximately $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @fanstime_fti and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FansTime (FTI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FansTime has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FansTime is 0.00006205 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,647,224.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanstime.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.