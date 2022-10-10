Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 214,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

