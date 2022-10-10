FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.38

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 1297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
