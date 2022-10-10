Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Critical Survey

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Fast Radius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.76 $16.03 million N/A N/A Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.55 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 326.40%. Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.71%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A 5.96% 1.65% Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Fast Radius on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

