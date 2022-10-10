Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

