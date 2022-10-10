Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (FILST)

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $14,039.00 worth of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 3,144,704 tokens. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @defilofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is defil.org.

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 3,144,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.91078149 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,188.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

