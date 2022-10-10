Financial Survey: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.24 $49.65 million $0.22 34.64

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

22.7% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.68, meaning that its stock price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group 13.92% 4.84% 2.60%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

