Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.13

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 10463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

