Flamengo Fan Token Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MENGO)

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Flamengo Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009406 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamengo Fan Token has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Flamengo Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $695,891.00 worth of Flamengo Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flamengo Fan Token Token Profile

Flamengo Fan Token’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Flamengo Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,580,203 tokens. Flamengo Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flamengo Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. The official website for Flamengo Fan Token is socios.com.

Flamengo Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Flamengo Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 4,580,203 in circulation. The last known price of Flamengo Fan Token is 2.01711303 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,101,262.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamengo Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamengo Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamengo Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

