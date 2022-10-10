FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.17. 19,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 26,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.